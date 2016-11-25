Vegas Play of the Day: Arizona State at Arizona

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Arizona State minus-1 at Arizona: $550 to win $500: When handicapping a rivalry game such as Arizona-Arizona State, one popular theory is to disregard the record of both teams. Rivalries bring out the best in both teams, often giving a team with a dismal record something to play for. I just can’t look past Arizona’s eight-game losing streak and 2-9 record.

Ok, Arizona State isn’t much better at 5-6 overall, and enters on a five-game losing streak. A victory would also make the Sun Devils eligible to compete in a bowl game, which could provide a spark — not that a sparked is needed when facing Arizona.

For as bad as it’s been of late for Arizona State, it is still 44th nationally in scoring at 33.2 points per game. Arizona’s defense gives up 38.6 points per game to rank 120th.

Arizona State, unfortunately for my bet, ranks 119th in points allowed. I just don’t think Arizona has enough offense — or desire in this wasted season – to put up much of a fight.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-15, $11,015), Keefer (24-20-1, $10,131), Granger (2-5, $8,180)

