Vegas Play of the Day: Notre Dame at USC

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Notre Dame plus-18 at USC: $550 to win $500

Notre Dame should never be at risk of finishing a season 4-8. For many of the same reasons, Notre Dame should never get this many points on the betting line.

The Fighting Irish have too much talent to be in the position they find themselves in this year. They haven’t been this big of an underdog since Charlie Weis was still roaming the sidelines.

And, no offense to USC, but Notre Dame has played better teams under Brian Kelly. Based on recent superlatives, you just wouldn’t know it.

USC is the toast of college football for its six game winning streak, during which it’s gone 5-1 against the spread. The puff has infiltrated the point spread and made the Trojans untenable.

The Irish’ last four losses combined equal the spread on today’s game. Their other three losses were by a total of 14 points.

Notre Dame isn’t good, but it’s also been unlucky to lose every close game it’s been in this year. And almost every game it’s been in has been a close game.

This will be another one. USC should win, but not by 18 points.

It’s still Notre Dame in some ways.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-15, $11,015), Keefer (24-20-1, $10,131), Granger (2-5, $8,180)

