Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1 Jesse Granger has taken the place of the retired Taylor Bern.

Philadelphia Eagles minus-4.5 vs. Green Bay Packers, $550 to win $500:

Last week, I went with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, despite nearly every statistic pointing toward Washington. I’ve now learned my lesson and realize that Green Bay is not a very good football team, despite having the most talented quarterback in the league under center.

Add to that the Eagles have been exceptional at Lincoln Financial Field (4-0 straight up and 4-0 against the spread), and laying the points with Philadelphia is the right play here.

The Packers' defense is basically on life support, with injuries to key players at nearly every position, including linebacker Kyler Fackrell and cornerback Demetri Goodson. Due largely to their banged-up defense, the Packers have lost four straight games and given up 153 points combined during the losing streak.

The Eagles will be without starting running back Ryan Matthews, but I think Wendell Smallwood and Kenjon Barner will fill the role as a committee. Not to mention rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and receivers Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor will carve up the Packers' secondary with ease.

I'll lay the points with the Eagles at home and hope Rogers doesn't finally figure things out.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-16, $10,465), Keefer (24-21-2, $9,251), Granger (2-5, $8,180)