Week 4 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Tony Avelar / Associated Press
Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Week 4: Giants at Vikings
Talking Points newsletter
Related Coverage
The AFC South showdown between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will likely fall as one of the least-bet games on the board today.
Not in the Sun’s handicapping contest. The game for the divisional lead at the quarter point of the season was one of two contests that three of four sports writers used one of their six weekly picks on.
Check below to see who everyone took, and all the rest of the bets for week 4.
Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 10-8 (3-3 last week)
Jaguars plus-2.5 vs. Colts in London
Panthers minus-3 at Falcons
Texans minus-4.5 vs. Titans
49ers plus-2 vs. Cowboys
Vikings minus-4.5 vs. Giants
Best Bet (1-2): Browns vs. Redskins over 47 points Washington has surrendered 38, 27 and 27 points in three games. Offensively, it has the NFL’s second-best passing attack. Cleveland may be using a rookie quarterback in Cody Kessler, but that didn’t prevent the Browns from scoring 24 points last week.
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 8-10 (3-3 last week)
Redskins minus-7.5 vs. Browns
Titans plus-4.5 at Texans
Buccaneers plus-3 vs. Broncos
Chiefs plus-5 at Steelers
Giants plus-4.5 at Vikings
Best Bet (1-2): Ravens minus-3.5 vs. Raiders It’s hard to find NFL lines that are field goal off, but I think the Ravens should be touchdown favorites here. Baltimore is the first strong defensive team Oakland has faced, which will slow the Raiders’ offense. The Raiders meanwhile play virtually no defense, which will enable the Ravens to move the ball the best they have all year.
Jesse Granger
2016 Record: 7-11 (1-5 last week)
Raiders plus-3.5 at Ravens
Cowboys minus-2 at 49ers
Saints plus-4 at Chargers
Rams plus-8 at Cardinals
Giants vs. Vikings over 42.5 points
Best Bet (1-2): Seahawks minus-1.5 at Jets The Seahawks’ offense finally found its way last week in a 37-18 win over San Francisco. Russell Wilson is banged up with a knee injury but I think he plays well enough to score some points. More importantly, Ryan Fitzpatrick is coming off of a six-interception performance and I’m afraid to see what happens against the Legion of Boom.
Taylor Bern
2016 Record: 6-11-1 (3-2-1 last week)
Jets plus-1.5 vs. Seahawks
Colts minus-2.5 vs. Jaguars in London
Titans plus-4.5 at Texans
Cardinals minus-8 vs. Rams
Chiefs plus-5 at Steelers
Best Bet (1-2): Lions minus-3 at Bears The Bears look and feel like a team that has already given up on the season, so until the lines get out of whack I'll bet against them.
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.