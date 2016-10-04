Vegas Play of the Day: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays over-8.5 runs at minus-105: $630 to win $600

At first I wanted to take a shot with the underdog Orioles, but starting pitcher Chris Tillman can’t be trusted north of the border, where he is 2-7 with a 7.01 ERA. So instead I’m going with an offensive explosion in tonight’s American League Wild Card game.

There’s a little discount on the over, which the Blue Jays’ offense might be able to approach on their own. When it’s said and done, I think this gets up to about 12 or 13 runs in an explosive start to the 2016 postseason.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Brewer (12-10, $10,705), Keefer (16-13-1, $10,131)

Taylor Bern can be reached at 948-7844 or taylor.bern@lasvegassun.com. Follow Taylor on Twitter at twitter.com/taylorbern.