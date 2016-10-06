Vegas Play of the Day: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Francisco 49ers plus-3.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals: $550 to win $500

I saw Cardinals backup quarterback Drew Stanton play on Sunday, and a short week of practice isn’t enough to erase that image from memory. I’d feel better about San Francisco if they would at least try Colin Kaepernick at quarterback ahead of Blaine Gabbert, but either way, I’m going with the home team.

Arizona (1-3) is going to settle in to something close to a .500 team this season, but it’s going to be a step back from what they were hoping. Part of that is that they didn’t plan well enough in case the ancient Carson Palmer went down, and another factor is I just don’t think they’re going to be a good road team. We’ll find out more about that tonight.

Current Standings: Bern (14-8, $12,847), Brewer (12-11, $10,305), Keefer (16-13-1, $10,131)

