Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay at Carolina

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Carolina Panthers minus-5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers $440 to win $400: Both teams won’t be at full strength because of injuries to key players, but Carolina will be able to better adapt. Cam Newton is out at quarterback for the Panthers with a concussion, but backup Derek Anderson is more than serviceable.

In Anderson’s past two starts in relief for the Panthers, they have won and covered the Las Vegas betting number. And guess who the opponent was in both starts — that’s right, Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is down to its third string running back with Doug Martin and Charles Sims out with injuries. On the other side of the ball, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who is arguably the Bucs’ best player, is also sidelined.

Both teams enter with a 1-3 record. Carolina has a better cast of available players to break its early-season slump, especially playing at home on Monday Night Football. I expect the Panthers to win by a convincing margin.

Current Standings: Bern (14-9, $12,297), Brewer (12-12, $9,865), Keefer (16-14-1, $9,581)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21