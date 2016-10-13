Vegas Play of the Day: San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos

San Diego Chargers plus-3 vs. Denver Broncos: $550 to win $500

It takes just as much effort to build leads in the first place as it does to blow them. I guess what I’m saying is that I’ve been impressed by the Chargers this year.

San Diego is better than its 1-4 record and isn’t going to continue to crumble in the fourth quarter of every game. A good place to start would be hosting a divisional rival tonight.

Denver’s offense isn’t nearly as efficient as San Diego’s — the Chargers gain 6.1 yards per play to the Broncos’ 5.2 — and has added challenges to deal with tonight. Coach Gary Kubiak won’t be with the team, and quarterback Trevor Siemian likely won’t be 100 percent in his first game back from a shoulder injury.

The Chargers would be competitive with a chance to win at home, even under ideal circumstances for the Broncos. Factoring in tonight’s situations make taking the points the play.

It’s too bad I didn’t write this Play of the Day on Wednesday, as I’d love to have the plus-3.5 number on the Chargers. But three points is more than enough to make this the best bet on the board.

