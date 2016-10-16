Week 6 NFL best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Rick Scuteri / AP
Week 6: Chiefs at Raiders
The Sun’s handicapping contest might be the only place where the return of Colin Kaepernick to the San Francisco 49ers’ starting offense is considered the most important development of the NFL week 6 slate.
San Francisco at Buffalo is one of two games — joining Los Angeles at Detroit — that three of four competitors picked as part of their six weekly bets.
Check below to find all of the Sun’s sports staffs picks for week 6.
Jesse Granger
2016 Record: 16-14 (4-2 last week)
49ers plus-9 at Bills
Browns plus-7.5 at Titans
Browns vs. Titans over 43.5
Falcons vs. Seahawks over 44.5
Packers minus-4.5 vs. Cowboys
Best Bet (3-2): Saints plus-3 vs. Panthers I always like home underdogs, and the Saints have one of the best home field advantages in the league. Cam Newton is fresh off of missing a game due to a concussion, and Drew Brees should have a field day with Carolina’s young, struggling secondary.
Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 15-15 (1-5 last week)
Jaguars plus-1.5 at Bears
Bills minus-9 vs. 49ers
Rams plus-3 at Lions
Packers minus-4.5 vs. Cowboys
Texans minus-3 vs. Colts
Best Bet (2-3): Chiefs vs. Raiders over 46.5 points The Raiders rank fourth in points scored at 28.4 points per game. Defensively, the rank 28th in points allowed at 27.4.
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 11-19 (2-4 last week)
Dolphins plus-7 vs. Steelers
49ers plus-9 at Bills
Lions minus-3 vs. Rams
Chiefs minus-1 at Raiders
Colts plus-3 at Texans
Best Bet (1-4): Seahawks minus-6.5 vs. Falcons Seattle has quite literally been money in spots like this over the last three years, since it’s emerged as one of the best franchises in the NFL. The Seahawks are an automatic take at home with a spread deflated from public action on the underdog.
Taylor Bern
2016 Record: 9-20-1 (3-3 last week)
Lions minus-3 vs. Rams
Eagles minus-3 at Redskins
Raiders plus-1 vs. Chiefs
Colts plus-3 at Texans
Jets plus-7.5 at Cardinals
Best Bet (1-4): Steelers minus-7 vs. Dolphins Pittsburgh is one of the three or four best teams in the NFL while Miami is one of the three or four worst. Sometimes this doesn’t need to be complicated, just lay the points.
