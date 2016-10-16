Week 6 NFL best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest Colin Kaepernick comes back to big point spread in Buffalo

The Sun’s handicapping contest might be the only place where the return of Colin Kaepernick to the San Francisco 49ers’ starting offense is considered the most important development of the NFL week 6 slate.

San Francisco at Buffalo is one of two games — joining Los Angeles at Detroit — that three of four competitors picked as part of their six weekly bets.

Check below to find all of the Sun’s sports staffs picks for week 6.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 16-14 (4-2 last week)

49ers plus-9 at Bills

Browns plus-7.5 at Titans

Browns vs. Titans over 43.5

Falcons vs. Seahawks over 44.5

Packers minus-4.5 vs. Cowboys

Best Bet (3-2): Saints plus-3 vs. Panthers I always like home underdogs, and the Saints have one of the best home field advantages in the league. Cam Newton is fresh off of missing a game due to a concussion, and Drew Brees should have a field day with Carolina’s young, struggling secondary.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 15-15 (1-5 last week)

Jaguars plus-1.5 at Bears

Bills minus-9 vs. 49ers

Rams plus-3 at Lions

Packers minus-4.5 vs. Cowboys

Texans minus-3 vs. Colts

Best Bet (2-3): Chiefs vs. Raiders over 46.5 points The Raiders rank fourth in points scored at 28.4 points per game. Defensively, the rank 28th in points allowed at 27.4.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 11-19 (2-4 last week)

Dolphins plus-7 vs. Steelers

49ers plus-9 at Bills

Lions minus-3 vs. Rams

Chiefs minus-1 at Raiders

Colts plus-3 at Texans

Best Bet (1-4): Seahawks minus-6.5 vs. Falcons Seattle has quite literally been money in spots like this over the last three years, since it’s emerged as one of the best franchises in the NFL. The Seahawks are an automatic take at home with a spread deflated from public action on the underdog.

Taylor Bern

2016 Record: 9-20-1 (3-3 last week)

Lions minus-3 vs. Rams

Eagles minus-3 at Redskins

Raiders plus-1 vs. Chiefs

Colts plus-3 at Texans

Jets plus-7.5 at Cardinals

Best Bet (1-4): Steelers minus-7 vs. Dolphins Pittsburgh is one of the three or four best teams in the NFL while Miami is one of the three or four worst. Sometimes this doesn’t need to be complicated, just lay the points.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.