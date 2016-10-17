Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

New York Jets plus-7 at Arizona Cardinals: $440 to win $400

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is back tonight but there have been too many problems with Arizona to feel confident with them laying a touchdown against the top run defense in the league.

New York is allowing only 68.4 rushing yards per game, an average that Arizona’s David Johnson could certainly surpass but will test Arizona’s offense overall. It will leave plays available for Palmer in the passing game, and I just don’t think there’s going to be enough of those for the Cardinals tonight.

Current Standings: Bern (14-9, $12,297), Keefer (17-14-1, $10,081), Brewer (12-14, $8,765)

