Vegas Play of the Day: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

John Minchillo / AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

More total bases Adrian Gonzalez minus-110 over Kris Bryant: $440 to win $400

Adrian Gonzalez has always been a streaky hitter, and he’s hot right now. He’s also the centerpiece of the lineup that’s slightly favored to win game 3 tonight, so I’ll take him to pick up more bags than his Cubs counterpart.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is utilizing his pitching staff perfectly and will consistently make it tough on the power-hitting Bryant. Cubs manager Joe Maddon could do the same to Gonzalez, but I trust the veteran to continue on a tear that’s seen him get at least a hit in nine consecutive games.

I’d want more than the minus-105 currently posted to back the Dodgers but still lean to them in the game, and this prop is a fun and untraditional way to show that support.

Current Standings: Bern (14-10, $11,857), Keefer (17-14-1, $10,081), Brewer (12-14, $8,765)

