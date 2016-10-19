Vegas Play of the Day: Knicks at Celtics

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, Total Over 205: $550 to win $500: Yes, I am betting on preseason basketball. And, no, I am not ashamed. There’s money to be made on these games.

When Boston and New York played each other Saturday, the final was 119-107. And Boston scored 120 points Monday against Brooklyn in its most-recent game.

In the slow betting period between the end of baseball and beginning of basketball, that’s enough reasoning to place a wager.

Current Standings: Bern (14-10, $11,857), Keefer (17-15-1, $9,641), Brewer (12-14, $8,765)

