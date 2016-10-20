Vegas Play of the Day: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Chicago Bears plus-7.5 at Green Bay Packers: $440 to win $400

As a Bears fan, I didn’t expect much this season, so a 1-5 record feels about right. It’s already time to root for losses so they can get a better draft position (that they’ll inevitably screw up anyway) but there’s an exception to that, and it’s the Packers.

No matter the circumstances, I always want Chicago to crush Green Bay, and while that’s unlikely tonight, the Bears actually have a decent shot to keep this close or maybe even pull off an upset. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer has been good enough to win for two games, but other circumstances worked against the Bears for close losses.

Another solid outing from Hoyer should put Chicago in great position to capitalize on a faltering Green Bay offense that ranks 25th in passing yards per game and is without starting running back Eddie Lacy.

Current Standings: Bern (14-10, $11,857), Keefer (17-15-1, $9,641), Brewer (13-14, $9,265)

