Vegas Play of the Day: Utah at UCLA

Sam Craft / Associated Press

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

UCLA minus-7 vs. Utah: $550 to win $500

UCLA was my biggest bet last week, and despite a few moments that inspired heavy breathing and outrage, it came through with a cover at Washington State. There’s no reason to stop backing the Bruins now.

They’re poised to go on a run with quarterback Josh Rosen likely to return tonight. UCLA must be one of the best 3-4 teams in recent memory.

The Bruins arguably looked like the better team in each of their three losses where Rosen started — Arizona State, Stanford and Texas A&M — but had a multitude of breaks go against them. Cut down on a few easily correctable mistakes and they have a chance to win out the rest of the way.

UCLA has a perfect first potential victim in Utah, a team that really struggles to move the ball. The Utes’ offense hasn’t even looked efficient against bad defenses like Arizona and California.

The outlook isn’t peachy playing against a team that counts defense as its strength. UCLA’s linebacker corps, led by Jayvon Brown, will make things tough on Utah.

Defense is the real reason why to give the points here. Even if Mike Fafaul has to fill in for Rosen again, UCLA should be able to subdue Utah.

Current Standings: Bern (14-11, $11,417), Keefer (18-15-1, $10,041), Brewer (13-14, $9,265)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.