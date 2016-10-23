Week 7 NFL best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest Rams, Giants begin betting slate at 6:30 a.m. in London

The day starts in London; it ends in Arizona.

The week 7 NFL schedule stretches across the map, and the Sun’s handicapping contest similarly covers a wide landscape. The four sports writers who make six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board combined to wager at least once on 11 of today's 13 games.

Chek below to find full week 7 picks and best bets.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 20-16 (4-2 last week)

Ravens plus-2 at Jets

Chargers vs. Falcons under 54.5

Patriots minus-7 at Steelers

Seahawks plus-1.5 at Cardinals

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over 43.5

Best Bet (4-2): Broncos minus-8 vs. Texans The defending champs are reeling after two straight losses, but a Monday night game at Mile High is just what the doctor ordered. Add to that they are facing Brock Osweiler, who the defense faced every day in practice for the last four years, and you can expect Wade Phillips to have a great scheme dialed up for primetime.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 17-17-2 (2-2-2 last week)

Rams plus-3 vs. Giants in London

Redskins vs. Lions over 50

Bills minus-2.5 at Dolphins

Chargers plus-6.5 at Falcons

Steelers plus-7 vs. Patriots

Best Bet (2-4): Cardinals minus-1.5 vs. Seahawks David Johnson has emerged as the best running back in football. He’s tough to tackle and will provide openings for Carson Palmer in the passing game. More important, Arizona will be tough to stop in a primetime television spot. This is a rivalry game. The fans will be wild.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 13-21-2 (2-2-2 last week)

Rams plus-3 vs. Giants in London

Redskins plus-1.5 at Lions

Jaguars minus-1 vs. Raiders

Chargers plus-6.5 at Falcons

49ers plus-1 vs. Buccaneers

Best Bet (1-5): Eagles plus-3 vs. Vikings I’m not ready to give Sam Bradford the MVP trophy yet after five games. Let’s see how he does against a great defense that should gobble up his offensive line. Philadelphia is now undervalued following a two-game losing streak where it really didn’t play that poorly.

Taylor Bern

2016 Record: 9-24-3 (0-4-2 last week)

Saints plus-6 at Chiefs

Lions minus-1.5 vs. Redskins

Bills minus-2.5 at Dolphins

Ravens plus-2 at Jets

49ers plus-1 vs. Buccaneers

Best Bet (1-5): Patriots minus-7 at Steelers I have no confidence in my NFL picks this season, but one thing I've expected all along is a lot of Patriots blowouts once Tom Brady returned. So far New England has covered in both of his starts and now they get the Steelers in their first full game without Ben Roethlisberger.

