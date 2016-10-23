Week 7 NFL best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Week 7: Seahawks at Cardinals
Talking Points newsletter
Related Coverage
The day starts in London; it ends in Arizona.
The week 7 NFL schedule stretches across the map, and the Sun’s handicapping contest similarly covers a wide landscape. The four sports writers who make six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board combined to wager at least once on 11 of today's 13 games.
Chek below to find full week 7 picks and best bets.
Jesse Granger
2016 Record: 20-16 (4-2 last week)
Ravens plus-2 at Jets
Chargers vs. Falcons under 54.5
Patriots minus-7 at Steelers
Seahawks plus-1.5 at Cardinals
Seahawks vs. Cardinals over 43.5
Best Bet (4-2): Broncos minus-8 vs. Texans The defending champs are reeling after two straight losses, but a Monday night game at Mile High is just what the doctor ordered. Add to that they are facing Brock Osweiler, who the defense faced every day in practice for the last four years, and you can expect Wade Phillips to have a great scheme dialed up for primetime.
Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 17-17-2 (2-2-2 last week)
Rams plus-3 vs. Giants in London
Redskins vs. Lions over 50
Bills minus-2.5 at Dolphins
Chargers plus-6.5 at Falcons
Steelers plus-7 vs. Patriots
Best Bet (2-4): Cardinals minus-1.5 vs. Seahawks David Johnson has emerged as the best running back in football. He’s tough to tackle and will provide openings for Carson Palmer in the passing game. More important, Arizona will be tough to stop in a primetime television spot. This is a rivalry game. The fans will be wild.
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 13-21-2 (2-2-2 last week)
Rams plus-3 vs. Giants in London
Redskins plus-1.5 at Lions
Jaguars minus-1 vs. Raiders
Chargers plus-6.5 at Falcons
49ers plus-1 vs. Buccaneers
Best Bet (1-5): Eagles plus-3 vs. Vikings I’m not ready to give Sam Bradford the MVP trophy yet after five games. Let’s see how he does against a great defense that should gobble up his offensive line. Philadelphia is now undervalued following a two-game losing streak where it really didn’t play that poorly.
Taylor Bern
2016 Record: 9-24-3 (0-4-2 last week)
Saints plus-6 at Chiefs
Lions minus-1.5 vs. Redskins
Bills minus-2.5 at Dolphins
Ravens plus-2 at Jets
49ers plus-1 vs. Buccaneers
Best Bet (1-5): Patriots minus-7 at Steelers I have no confidence in my NFL picks this season, but one thing I've expected all along is a lot of Patriots blowouts once Tom Brady returned. So far New England has covered in both of his starts and now they get the Steelers in their first full game without Ben Roethlisberger.
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.