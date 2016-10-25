Vegas Play of the Day: Knicks at Cavs

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

New York Knicks plus-9.5 at Cleveland Cavs, $550 to win $500: I’m intrigued with how the New York Knicks managed the offseason. Bringing in Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, even if both struggled in recent seasons and battled injuries problems, make the Knicks contenders in the Eastern Conference.

They’ll prove it tonight in the season opener at defending champion Cleveland. The Cavs and Golden State are favorites to win the NBA, and some projections don’t have the Knicks making the playoffs. They say the Knicks’ roster would have been good in 2010, but not today. I disagree.

Carmelo Anthony is a top-10 player, Rose is healthy and motivated after suffering through injury-plagued seasons in Chicago, and the Knicks have great depth with players such as Brandon Jennings in backcourt. And, let’s not forget, they have center Kristaps Porzingis, who averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game last season and is one of the game’s best young players.

The Knicks may not win tonight, but we’ll see flashes of their potential. This game won’t be decided until the end.

Current Standings: Bern (15-11, $12,017), Keefer (18-16-1, $9,491), Brewer (13-14, $9,265)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21