Vegas Play of the Day: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

Don Ryan / AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Memphis Grizzlies plus-1 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: $330 to win $300

Minnesota was a preseason hype team, with bettors gambling on it to take a step forward this year. Memphis was the opposite, as a consensus formed that it will regress from the form that’s put the team in the playoffs for six straight years.

Both of those scenarios might happen. But they’re not likely to take shape until late in the year, when the Wolves’ young players have further developed and the Grizzlies’ veteran core endures a few injury hits.

When both are at full strength, the Grizzlies are definitely the more proven, and probably better, team. Getting them as a home underdog on opening night isn’t an opportunity to pass up.

They weren’t always an underdog anyway, as Memphis opened as high as minus-3 in this spot before action swung the line toward Minnesota. Getting that type of value is a nice way to start the NBA season.

Current Standings: Bern (15-11, $12,017), Keefer (18-16-1, $9,491), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

