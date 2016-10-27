Vegas Play of the Day: San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Antonio Spurs minus-8.5 at Sacramento Kings: $550 to win $500

I know one game’s result doesn’t always lead to the next, but it’s hard to get San Antonio’s demolition of the Warriors on the road out of my mind when looking at this one.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had an extra day to prepare for a Kings team that’s likely going to be as dysfunctional as ever, though they did win 113-94 as 3-point underdogs last night at Phoenix. That joy will come crashing down tonight.

Current Standings: Bern (15-11, $12,017), Keefer (19-16-1, $9,791), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

