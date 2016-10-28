Vegas Play of the Day: Navy at South Florida

AP Photo/Nick Lisi

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

South Florida minus-6.5 vs. Navy: $440 to win $400

One stinker does not sink a season. In fact, it could end up helping.

There’s no excuse for South Florida’s no-show last week at Temple, where the Bulls lost 46-30 as 5.5-point favorites. But that’s also not representative of their season as a whole.

South Florida has played well and emerged as one of the best teams to bet on in the nation over the last two years. Much of that has to do with good coaching, and a hallmark of a good coach is refocusing a team off of a loss.

Willie Taggart will have the Bulls ready to go tonight. Navy is another well-coached team, but it’s not quite as talented.

None of the Midshipmen’s playmakers are as dynamic as Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers or running back Marlon Mack. South Florida is outgaining Navy by .6 yards per play on the year, and also fields a better defense.

If it wouldn’t have played so poorly against the Owls, this spread would be a couple points higher. The Bulls will play more like themselves tonight.

Current Standings: Bern (15-12, $11,467), Keefer (19-16-1, $9,791), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.