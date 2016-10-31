Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Chicago Bears moneyline (plus-185) vs. Minnesota Vikings: $1,000 to win $1,850

There’s no real reason to believe that the Bears, who get Jay Cutler back at quarterback tonight, will actually win this game. But I feel like taking a shot and perhaps Minnesota’s offensive issues in last week’s 21-10 loss at Philadelphia can transfer to Chicago.

The problem is that even if the Vikings’ offense struggles their defense, one of the best in the league, will probably be just fine. Cutler isn’t the most precise passer on his best of days, so a rusty version coming off an injury might not be great. But like I said, I feel like taking a shot with an underdog, so let’s do this.

Current Standings: Bern (15-12, $11,467), Keefer (21-16-1, $10,591), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

