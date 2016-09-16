Vegas Play of the Day: Arkansas State at Utah State

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Utah State minus-9 vs. Arkansas State: $330 to win $300

Gamblers often make the mistake of getting too emotional and refusing to consider backing a team after it let them down in a previous game. I’m not going to be guilty of that.

I’m going to give Utah State another opportunity to cut deeper into my Play of the Day bankroll tonight. Yes, the Aggies were horrendous and never had a shot at covering in a 45-7 loss at USC.

That makes for one pitiful performance. Arkansas State already has two.

The Red Wolves were outgained by nearly 700 total yards and more than 3 yards per play in blowout losses to Toledo and Auburn, two teams it looked like they could be competitive against after winning the Sun Belt Conference last season. Now they must play in unfamiliar conditions out West at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, which has one of the highest elevations in college football.

Utah State is much better defensively than it showed against USC. That’s not good news for an Arkansas State attack that’s been nothing short of the worst in the nation through two games.

Current Standings: Bern (10-8, $11,167), Brewer (11-9, $10,405), Keefer (11-10-1, $9,721)

