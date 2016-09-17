Vegas Play of the Day: UNLV at Central Michigan

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

UNLV plus-13.5 at Central Michigan: $440 to win $400: I’ve said all summer that the UNLV football team can win this game. Forget about covering the betting number, the Rebels will win outright. As witnessed last week when they stayed competitive at UCLA into the fourth quarter, this is an improved squad.

Sure, the Rebels are a still a work in progress — especially with tackling — but by no means are they going to lose by double-digits. This game won’t be decided until the end.

Central Michigan made national headlines last week for keeping the score close at Oklahoma State and winning on a questionable Hail Mary on the last play. Central Michigan’s players will be emotionally drained and not ready to face a UNLV team eager to prove itself. Give UNLV coach Tony Sanchez and his staff credit: The Rebels give maximum effort and are no longer satisfied with moral victories.

Central Michigan is 26th nationally in passing yards per game, which could spell disaster for UNLV because its pass rush is still developing. But the Rebels’ secondary, led by players such as Tim Hough and Troy Hawthorne, is a strength. UNLV is 65th nationally in passing defense and surrendered just one passing touchdown last week at UCLA. I’m convinced they won’t be overwhelmed this week.

If UNLV can start fast and stay competitive into the second half, they could pull off the upset. At the very least, it will cover the spread.

Current Standings: Bern (10-8, $11,167), Brewer (11-9, $10,405), Keefer (12-10-1, $10,021)

