Week 2 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun's handicapping contest

AFC North division rivals that are two of the top seven teams in odds to win the Super Bowl collide in the premier 10 a.m. kickoff today.

The Las Vegas Sun sports staff is conflicted on the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (minus-3.5) and the Cincinnati Bengals, with a pair of writers lining up on opposite sides as their best bet. In total, three of the four competitors used one of their six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board on the game.

Check below to see who took which side along with full week 2 picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 4-2

Lions minus-6 vs. Titans

Texans minus-2.5 vs. Chiefs

49ers plus-13.5 at Panthers

Redskins minus-2.5 vs. Cowboys

Vikings plus-2.5 vs. Packers

Best Bet (0-1): Steelers minus-3.5 The Pittsburgh offense, with a healthy Big Ben leading the charge at quarterback, will be too much for the Bengals to overcome. Roethlisberger passed for 300 yards and DeAngelo Williams rushed for 143 last week in a 38-point effort on the road in the season opener. There’s no love against the Bengals, meaning the Steelers will make another statement on Sunday. Come Monday, they should be the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 4-2

Chiefs plus-2.5 at Texans

Steelers minus-3.5 vs. Bengals

49ers plus-13.5 at Panthers

Buccaneers plus-6.5 at Cardinals

Packers minus-2.5 at Vikings

Best Bet (0-1): Broncos minus-6 vs. Colts The Broncos’ stellar pass rush battered Cam Newton on opening night and that was against a good Panthers offensive line. The Colts already have one of the weakest lines in the league, and without starting guard Jack Mewhort, it's even worse. Luck is dealing with a banged up shoulder and that’s not good against Von Miller and company.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 3-3

Dolphins plus-6.5 at Patriots

Giants minus-4.5 vs. Saints

Cardinals minus-6.5 vs. Buccaneers

Rams plus-6.5 vs. Seahawks

Colts plus-6 at Broncos

Best Bet (1-0): Bengals plus-3.5 at Steelers The Bengals are only getting 1.5 more points on the betting line than they did in January’s wild card matchup against the Steelers, when they started A.J. McCarron. It’s easy to forget but Cincinnati’s offense was even more explosive than Pittsburgh’s at full strength behind quarterback Andy Dalton last year, and was impressive in gaining 6.8 yards per play against a stingy Jets’ defense in week 1.

Taylor Bern

2016 Record: 2-4

Ravens vs. Browns under 42.5

Buccaneers plus-6.5 at Cardinals

Falcons vs. Raiders under 49.5

Jaguars vs. Chargers under 47

Packers minus-2.5 at Vikings

Best Bet (0-1): Eagles plus-3 at Bears I'm already worried that Carson Wentz is the next Joe Flacco, a D-IAA quarterback I didn't like and predicted would fail who turned out to be pretty good (but not elite). As a result, I'm going with the reverse jinx against my favorite team, the Chicago Bears, and if Wentz delivers again, then at least I'll get a win in this contest.

