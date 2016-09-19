Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears over-42.5 points: $330 to win $300

I was originally leaning towards the under in tonight’s Monday Night Football game in Chicago primarily because of turnovers. But the more I think about it the more I expect one or two of those giveaways to lead directly to points, which should push this think up to the 45-50 point range.

Both teams had totals around 42 last week and both finished under. Chicago had a lead at Houston then lost 23-14 while Philadelphia took down the Cleveland Browns 29-10.

A good game against awful competition has a lot of people buying stock in rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, and he could have another one against a Bears defense that has a lot of work to do. Chicago should be able to move the ball better than Cleveland did, though, so hitting the over might even be an easy cover.

Current Standings: Bern (10-8, $11,167), Keefer (12-10-1, $10,021), Brewer (11-10, $10,005)

