Vegas Play of the Day: Cardinals at Rockies

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

St. Louis Cardinals minus-130 vs. Colorado Rockies: $390 to win $300: I hate betting against the Rockies, one of the sport’s best offensive teams, at home. But at this stage of the baseball season, when they are just a few games remaining, I’d recommend only wagering on teams with something to play for. And the Cardinals are one game out of the wildcard standings.

Adam Wainwright has been up-and-down all season, but he’s a big-game pitcher and should deliver tonight in a crucial spot for the Cardinals. While Wainwright sports a 4.51 earned run average and has given up nine home runs in his last 10 appearances, the Cardinals have won three of his past four starts. Bottom line, bettors are getting a decent value at minus-130 with a Cardinals team that consistently reaches the postseason.

Tonight, arguably, is a must-win in that quest.

Current Standings: Bern (11-8, $11,467), Keefer (12-10-1, $10,021), Brewer (11-10, $10,005)

