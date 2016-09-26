Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Atlanta Falcons moneyline (plus-120) at New Orleans Saints: $400 to win $480

This comes back to bite me plenty, but as a general rule, when I’m taking the underdog in games with lines at less than 3, I like to just go with the moneyline. Underdogs that cover the spread often win straight up, too, so let’s see if we can get a little extra bang for the buck.

New Orleans was once a great home team, but that hasn’t been the case since 2013. The Saints are 4-10-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2014, including a straight-up loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 1.

Sure, the Saints only lost that one because of a very bad pass interference call that allowed the game to continue, but I digress. Atlanta’s passing game has been operating well and that should continue against a New Orleans defense that’s giving up all kinds of yards.

Current Standings: Bern (12-8, $11,767), Keefer (14-10-1, $11,021), Brewer (11-10, $10,305)

