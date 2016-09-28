Vegas Play of the Day: Phoenix of the WNBA at Minnesota

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx, Total Over 165: $440 to win $400: It’s the first game of the WNBA’s semifinals, a five-game series that features two of the league’s current powers. Minnesota is the defending champions and also won in 2013. Phoenix won in 2014. Both know how to win a playoff series, and that starts tonight by taking Game One.

That mentality lends itself to the points total going over. Instead of going through the motions at the end of the game, the team that is trailing will foul to extend play and try to pull out a victory. The fouls will result in free throws, and points scored with the clocked stopped is a good thing.

Minnesota is second in the WNBA in points scored at 85.8 per game. It has scored 95 and 85 points this season against Phoenix. Phoenix, which scored 101 points in its most recent game, is third in the league in scoring at 84.6 points per game. If both teams score at their average, the game will go over by a few points.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Keefer (14-10-1, $11,021), Brewer (11-10, $10,305)

