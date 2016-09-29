Vegas Play of the Day: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Gary Landers / AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Miami Dolphins plus-7.5 at Cincinnati Bengals: $330 to win $300

The Bengals are being priced like they’re the team that ravaged the NFL at the start of last season, before Andy Dalton got hurt. They’re not.

Cincinnati’s offense has been closer to average than outstanding. Ditto for its defense, which was exposed last week by Trevor Siemian of all people.

Granted, the Bengals have played three opponents tougher than tonight’s Thursday Night Football foe. But they don’t deserve to lay more than a touchdown.

The Dolphins aren’t helpless. Their offense has actually produced at a higher clip than the Bengals’ — 6.1 yards per play to 5.8 yards per play — despite facing two of the NFL’s tougher defenses in the Seahawks and the Patriots.

New coach Adam Gase seems to have, at a minimum, stabilized the organization and made it less of a mess than it was over the last few years. If anything, the Dolphins are a bet-on right now.

The Bengals should win. The Dolphins should cover.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Keefer (14-10-1, $11,021), Brewer (12-10, $10,705)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.