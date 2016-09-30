Vegas Play of the Day: Stanford at Washington

Chris Carlson / Associated Press

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Stanford vs. Washington over 45 points: $330 to win $300

Stanford is known for having one of the slowest and most vanilla offenses in the nation. It’s a reputation that’s earned, but not solidified.

The Cardinal can pick it up when needed. It might be needed tonight.

These two teams, which are quite possibly the Pac-12’s two best, are incredibly evenly matched overall. But Washington has the more explosive offense behind quarterback Jake Browning and running back Miles Gaskin, which is going to put the onus on Stanford to keep up.

There’s precedent that the Cardinal are capable. They may be on a three-game under run to start the season, but all that’s done is drag down this total a couple points lower to put value on the over.

Last season, Stanford actually went 8-6 to the over. The Washington game was one that missed, as it narrowly fell under 47.5 points in a 31-14 Stanford victory.

This year’s contest will be much closer. Expect the whereabouts of a 31-28 or 28-24 victory for either side, something comfortably over.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Brewer (12-10, $10,705), Keefer (14-11-1, $10,691)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.