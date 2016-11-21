Cocktail of the Week: Berry Dawn

Ingredients

2 oz. Bellion Vodka

1 oz. Funkin Raspberry Mojito Cocktail Mixer

1 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. Sanpellegrino Limonata

Raspberry and fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method

Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain into a tall glass over crushed ice and top with Sanpellegrino Limonata. Garnish and serve.

°°°

Bellion Vodka trademarked the term “functional vodka” and is the first of its kind to create spirits using NTX technology, which claims to reduce some of the negative health effects of traditional spirits. While supposedly easier on your body than standard vodka, it still offers the clean, smooth taste we’ve come to know and love. Whether or not it will reduce your hangover in the morning is still unknown, but this cocktail is sure to make it worthwhile either way.

°°°

Cocktail created by Francesco Lafranconi, Executive Director of Mixology and Spirits Education at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.