September 26, 2016

Cocktail of the Week: Garrison’s New Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz. Garrison Brothers Flagship Bourbon

1/2 oz. Luxardo Apricot Liqueur

2 dashes of Australian Bitters Company Aromatic Bitters

Lemon peel

Orange slice

Luxardo Maraschino cherry

Method

Place the lemon peel in an Old Fashioned glass and muddle with bitters. In a mixing glass filled with ice, add the bourbon and apricot liqueur, then strain into the glass. Garnish with cherry and orange slice, and serve over an ice sphere.

This sophisticated take on the classic Old Fashioned will impress cocktail purists, bourbon-lovers and experimental mixologists alike. Garrison Brothers Flagship Bourbon is as smooth a whiskey as they come, with rich flavors that unfold for a buttery, caramelized-sugar finish. When met with the sweet apricot liqueur and the bitterness from the muddled lemon peel and the aromatic bitters, you get a truly complex drink.

Cocktail created by Francesco Lafranconi, Executive Director of Mixology and Spirits Education at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

