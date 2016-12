Bolivia suspends airline after deadly crash in Colombia

MEDELLIN, Colombia — The Bolivian Civil Aviation Authority is indefinitely suspending permission for LaMia airline to operate following the deadly crash of one its charter planes in Colombia.

Officials made the announcement Thursday, and not provide additional details. The LaMia charter flight crashed while approaching Medellin, Colombia, killing all but six of the 77 people on board.

The airline was founded in Venezuela in 2009 but operates in Bolivia.