Las Vegas Sun

December 1, 2016

Currently: 51° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Breitbart urges Kellogg’s boycott over pulled ads

Image

Evan Vucci / AP

Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for President-elect Donald Trump, leaves Trump Tower, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in New York.

LOS ANGELES — Breitbart is encouraging a boycott of Kellogg's products after the cereal maker said it would no longer advertise on the news and opinion website, formerly run by President-elect Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon.

The Kellogg Company cited company "values" in explaining its decision; a spokeswoman said Thursday it has "nothing to do with politics."

Breitbart has been condemned for featuring racist, sexist and anti-Semitic content.

Breitbart said Kellogg's decision amounted to "economic censorship of mainstream conservative political discourse" and "as un-American as it gets." It launched a #DumpKelloggs petition Wednesday calling for a boycott of Kellogg's.

Breitbart said Kellogg's decision represents "an escalation in the war by leftist companies like Target and Allstate against conservative customers" and their values.

Target and Allstate also have reportedly pulled ads from the site.

Traditionally, news organizations maintain a separation between their editorial and advertising operations in order to avoid potential conflicts.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy