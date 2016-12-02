Attorney general issues video appeal over pipeline protests

BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has issued a video just days before a federal deadline, calling on all parties in the Dakota Access pipeline dispute to avoid violence.

Her video, released Friday evening, doesn't refer to an order for protesters to leave federal land by Monday. Authorities have said they won't physically enforce it.

Nor did she refer to her phone call to Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. He issued a statement urging fewer words and more action. He says she offered neither assistance for law enforcement, nor a timeline for resolution.

Sen. John Hoeven disputed Lynch's claim she's working with the state and its congressional delegation to find a resolution. He says the administration needs to provide more actual law enforcement personnel, not just advisers, and let construction resume.