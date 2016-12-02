Firefighters battle blaze at vacant apartments in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire this evening at a vacant apartment building near downtown.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported at about 8:30 p.m. that there were heavy smoke and flames coming from a three-story structure at 301 E. Charleston Blvd. and Third Street.

No injuries were reported.

The firefighting efforts closed down Charleston from Casino Center Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Further details about the cause of the fire or damage estimates weren't immediately available.