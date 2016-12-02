Police seek suspect in 3 Las Vegas armed robberies

Metro Police are searching for an armed robber they say held up three valley stores last month.

The man was armed with a large-framed semiautomatic gun he used to threaten clerks, police said.

Officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Nov. 17 to one of the robberies at a 7-Eleven at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Nellis Boulevard, dispatch records show.

It wasn't clear at what time or where the other two robberies occurred.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20s who stands 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, police said. He wore a blue and white ball cap with a Golden State Warriors logo, a blue and white scarf, a light blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.