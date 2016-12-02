Las Vegas Sun

Police seek suspect in 3 Las Vegas armed robberies

This man is sought in at least three armed robberies in Las Vegas.

Metro Police are searching for an armed robber they say held up three valley stores last month.

The man was armed with a large-framed semiautomatic gun he used to threaten clerks, police said.

Officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Nov. 17 to one of the robberies at a 7-Eleven at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Nellis Boulevard, dispatch records show.

It wasn't clear at what time or where the other two robberies occurred.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20s who stands 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, police said. He wore a blue and white ball cap with a Golden State Warriors logo, a blue and white scarf, a light blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

