Summerlin Parkway flyover work begins on Monday

Add Summerlin Parkway to the burgeoning list of roadway construction projects jamming traffic in Southern Nevada.

Work on the highly traveled road in the northwest part of the valley will continue through July, with the bulk of the job being done during daytime hours. The most immediate impact will be the closure of the HOV flyover bridge connecting northbound U.S. 95 to westbound Summerlin Parkway, which will begin at 9 p.m. Monday and remain in effect through the end of January.

This closure will allow work for the extension on the westbound HOV lane. The northbound Buffalo Drive to westbound Summerlin Parkway loop on-ramp will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Vegas Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

For the duration of the work, there will be various lane restrictions, including lane shifts of traffic, on Summerlin Parkway, but two lanes will be maintained during the day. The westbound Rampart Boulevard off-ramp will be restricted to one lane most of the time as well.

The $3 million project will facilitate a new westbound auxiliary lane between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard, HOV lane extension, and other ramp safety and operational improvements.

Additional work at Rampart Boulevard on- and off-ramps will require nighttime reduction of traffic lanes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning, excluding holidays and major events.

In addition to the extension of the westbound HOV lane and the new auxiliary lane, other improvements include signal modifications at Rampart Boulevard, ramp lighting upgrades, overhead signage, trail improvements to connect Angel Park Trail to the Bonanza Trail, and storm drainage enhancements.