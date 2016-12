Woman hospitalized after incident at Boulder Highway casino

Metro Police responded today to the Eastside Cannery to assist a woman who was pinned between two vehicles, officer Michael Rodriguez said.

Officers were called shortly before noon to the property at 5255 Boulder Highway, near Harmon Avenue.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, Rodriguez said. It wasn’t clear where outside the casino the incident occurred.

Further details were not immediately available.