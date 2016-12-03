Backing Clinton was right move

Three cheers to Las Vegas/Clark County voters.

Las Vegas, aka Sin City — the city of gambling, fun and entertainment, the city known for objectifying women, the city with a large undocumented population, the city with a mobile population, the city often near the bottom of any listing ranking livability, the city with a huge senior population, the city with many undereducated males, the city of casino multimillionaires and street vagrants — you delivered for Hillary Clinton. You even added three new Democratic legislators to the federal government.

Imagine the irony to outsiders who know us only for the above qualities — to the pollsters who will try to analyze us. Is Las Vegas the real melting-pot of America? Do we represent the U.S. majority vote that Hillary won?

I believe the answer is yes. As a “fellow” with Hillary’s voter protection team, I volunteered many hours answering phones for the Clinton campaign. I listened to voters throughout Nevada who raved about Hillary and went to great lengths to be counted in her corner.

Donald Trump’s insensitivity and morals do not represent the people I know and respect, thank God. I am extremely disappointed that voters in other states didn’t support Hillary as we did. We Las Vegans are relying on Catherine Cortez Masto, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen to be our check and balance team in D.C. I respect the office of the President and pray that Trump will discontinue his undignified comments as he assumes the most important role he has ever had.