Don’t write off populous states

There were two whoppers in the letter “Ditching Iran deal will hurt US” (Las Vegas Sun, Nov. 25).

First the letter says that if our presidential election were by national popular vote, the candidates would merely shuttle between Los Angeles and Boston and ignore the rest of the country. Actually, the four largest states (California, Texas, New York and Florida) represent 25 percent of the total U.S. population.

The distinct advantage of a national popular vote versus the Electoral College is that candidates would have to campaign in all 50 states, which they do anyway during the primaries, and must tailor their campaign messages to what are acceptable to most Americans. No candidate would win an election by just appealing to white male voters, for example.

Second, the letter says that if California and New York were to secede from the U.S. they would fall flat on their faces. California’s economy is the sixth largest in the world, larger than India’s. New York has the 11th largest economy in the world, larger than South Korea’s and Russia’s.

Furthermore, without California’s and New York’s tax collections, there would be much less money to send to struggling states in the Deep South and the plains and mountain states.

And if Washington, Oregon, Nevada, the New England and Mid-Atlantic states, Florida and Texas join California and New York in seceding from the United States, what would be left of America is still a large but not a great country, certainly not a country that Donald Trump could make great again.