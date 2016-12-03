Jamaican fugitive arrested day after making FBI wanted list

LOS ANGELES — The FBI says it has arrested a Jamaican fugitive a day after he was added to the agency's top 10 most wanted list in the deaths of four people at a Los Angeles birthday party in October.

Marlon Jones was added to the list Thursday, with a reward up to $100,000 offered for information leading to his arrest.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the agency's fugitive task force arrested Jones after a freeway pursuit following a tip from the public.

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed four counts of murder against Jones for a wild gun battle that erupted in a home after the FBI says Jones shot and killed a rival Jamaican gang member.

Three others were killed and 10 were wounded in the ensuing gun fight.