Meet some of the Sun Youth Forum participants

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Isis Vargas
Age: 16
High School: Las Vegas Academy of the Performing Arts
Class: Junior
Clubs/activities: Christian Club and choir
Favorite book: “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger
Favorite movie: The “Harry Potter” series
Favorite music artists: Muse
How long have you lived in Las Vegas? 10 years (Previously lived in California.)
Best part about living in Las Vegas: The opportunities
Worst part about living in Las Vegas: The weather
How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? By being kind
Tyler Baldridge
Age: 18
High School: Green Valley High School
Class: Senior
Clubs/activities: Kickboxing and bowling
Favorite book: “Animal Farm” by George Orwell
Favorite movie: “Seven Psychopaths”
Favorite music artists: The Beatles, Snoop Dogg, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, AC/DC and Metallica
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? How low we are in education across the board
What are your plans after high school? Go to UNLV for two years, transfer to A&M for another two years and go for a shot at working at NASA for aerospace engineering.
Do you think a college degree will help you land a job? Of course
John Cruz
Age: 17
High School: Desert Oasis High School
Class: Senior
Clubs/activities: AP Ambassadors, Key Club, Japanese Club, Science Club, Ecology Club
Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite music artists: Nujabes and Cage the Elephant
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? The future economy and public safety after the incoming sports teams
What world issue concerns you the most? The current state of leadership in countries and potential corruption
What are your plans after high school? ROTC at UNLV, join the Air Force and study computer engineering.
Best part about living in Las Vegas: The diversity of culture and people
Worst part about living in Las Vegas: Construction and risks/dangers
Ilana Jader
Age: 17
High School: Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
Class: Senior
Clubs/activities: Photography Club and Trial By Peers
Favorite book: “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett
Favorite movie: “The Great Gatsby”
Favorite music artists: Lorde
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Funding for Planned Parenthood
What world issue concerns you the most? Global warming and terrorism
What are your plans after high school? Eventually law school
Herman Johnson
Age: 17
High School: Western High School
Class: Senior
Clubs/activities: Basketball and band
Favorite movie: “Men of Honor”
Favorite music artists: Chance the Rapper
How long have you lived in Las Vegas? Seven years (Previously lived in Cuba.)
What are your plans after high school? I will be attending Dixie State.
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Jobs
What world issue concerns you the most? Teenage murder issues
How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? Funny and smart
Omar Serna-Macas
Age: 18
High School: Valley High School
Class: Senior
Clubs/activities: baseball
Favorite music artists: Drake
What are your plans after high school? To attend UNLV and major in hospitality
Do you think a college degree will help you land a job? Yes, nowadays more people have degrees and if you don’t have one, you’ll look less fit for the job than the other candidates.
How long have you lived in Las Vegas? I’ve lived in Las Vegas my whole life.
Best part about living Las Vegas: The diversity it has to offer
Tyler Pugh
Age: 18
High School: Nevada Learning Academy
Class: Senior
Clubs/activities: Student Council
Favorite book: “Fearless” by Eric Blehm
Favorite movie: “Limitless”
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Illegal immigration
What world issue concerns you the most? Terrorism
What are your plans after high school? I’d like to attend the Naval Academy.
How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? As a success
Taylor Wright-Jones
Age: 17
High School: Coronado High School
Class: Senior
Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell
Favorite movie: “50 First Dates”
Favorite music artists: Jimi Hendrix
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Our water
What world issue concerns you the most? Global warming and climate change
How long have you lived in Las Vegas? Less than a year (Previously lived in Southern California.)
Jovany Sosa
Age: 17
High School: East Career and Technical Academy
Class: Senior
Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
Favorite movie: “We Bought a Zoo”
Favorite music artists: Imagine Dragons, Panic! at the Disco, Drake
What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Our education system
What world issue concerns you the most? Lack of medical care in developing countries
What are your plans after high school? To major in nutrition at UNLV and then open my own practice
How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? As the kid who prospered and made a difference in our community
D’Nasia Thompson
Age: 16
Class: Junior
Clubs/activities: DECA, Volleyball, Black Student Union, National Honor Society
Favorite book: “Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” by Cassandra Clare
Favorite movie: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Favorite music artists: Beyoncé and Lady Gaga
How long have you lived in Las Vegas? Five years (Previously lived in Virginia and Hawaii.)
Best part about living in Las Vegas: This city is great for students interested in the business and hospitality industry. The abundance of casinos and successful businesses offer great platforms for emerging business leaders.
Worst part about living in Las Vegas: The worst part of living in Las Vegas is the heat.