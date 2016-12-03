Meet some of the Sun Youth Forum participants

Isis Vargas

Age: 16

High School: Las Vegas Academy of the Performing Arts

Class: Junior

Clubs/activities: Christian Club and choir

Favorite book: “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger

Favorite movie: The “Harry Potter” series

Favorite music artists: Muse

How long have you lived in Las Vegas? 10 years (Previously lived in California.)

Best part about living in Las Vegas: The opportunities

Worst part about living in Las Vegas: The weather

How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? By being kind

Tyler Baldridge

Age: 18

High School: Green Valley High School

Class: Senior

Clubs/activities: Kickboxing and bowling

Favorite book: “Animal Farm” by George Orwell

Favorite movie: “Seven Psychopaths”

Favorite music artists: The Beatles, Snoop Dogg, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, AC/DC and Metallica

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? How low we are in education across the board

What are your plans after high school? Go to UNLV for two years, transfer to A&M for another two years and go for a shot at working at NASA for aerospace engineering.

Do you think a college degree will help you land a job? Of course

John Cruz

Age: 17

High School: Desert Oasis High School

Class: Senior

Clubs/activities: AP Ambassadors, Key Club, Japanese Club, Science Club, Ecology Club

Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell

Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”

Favorite music artists: Nujabes and Cage the Elephant

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? The future economy and public safety after the incoming sports teams

What world issue concerns you the most? The current state of leadership in countries and potential corruption

What are your plans after high school? ROTC at UNLV, join the Air Force and study computer engineering.

Best part about living in Las Vegas: The diversity of culture and people

Worst part about living in Las Vegas: Construction and risks/dangers

Ilana Jader

Age: 17

High School: Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

Class: Senior

Clubs/activities: Photography Club and Trial By Peers

Favorite book: “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett

Favorite movie: “The Great Gatsby”

Favorite music artists: Lorde

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Funding for Planned Parenthood

What world issue concerns you the most? Global warming and terrorism

What are your plans after high school? Eventually law school

Herman Johnson

Age: 17

High School: Western High School

Class: Senior

Clubs/activities: Basketball and band

Favorite movie: “Men of Honor”

Favorite music artists: Chance the Rapper

How long have you lived in Las Vegas? Seven years (Previously lived in Cuba.)

What are your plans after high school? I will be attending Dixie State.

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Jobs

What world issue concerns you the most? Teenage murder issues

How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? Funny and smart

Omar Serna-Macas

Age: 18

High School: Valley High School

Class: Senior

Clubs/activities: baseball

Favorite music artists: Drake

What are your plans after high school? To attend UNLV and major in hospitality

Do you think a college degree will help you land a job? Yes, nowadays more people have degrees and if you don’t have one, you’ll look less fit for the job than the other candidates.

How long have you lived in Las Vegas? I’ve lived in Las Vegas my whole life.

Best part about living Las Vegas: The diversity it has to offer

Tyler Pugh

Age: 18

High School: Nevada Learning Academy

Class: Senior

Clubs/activities: Student Council

Favorite book: “Fearless” by Eric Blehm

Favorite movie: “Limitless”

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Illegal immigration

What world issue concerns you the most? Terrorism

What are your plans after high school? I’d like to attend the Naval Academy.

How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? As a success

Taylor Wright-Jones

Age: 17

High School: Coronado High School

Class: Senior

Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell

Favorite movie: “50 First Dates”

Favorite music artists: Jimi Hendrix

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Our water

What world issue concerns you the most? Global warming and climate change

How long have you lived in Las Vegas? Less than a year (Previously lived in Southern California.)

Jovany Sosa

Age: 17

High School: East Career and Technical Academy

Class: Senior

Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry

Favorite movie: “We Bought a Zoo”

Favorite music artists: Imagine Dragons, Panic! at the Disco, Drake

What Nevada issue concerns you the most? Our education system

What world issue concerns you the most? Lack of medical care in developing countries

What are your plans after high school? To major in nutrition at UNLV and then open my own practice

How do you want to be remembered at your high school reunion? As the kid who prospered and made a difference in our community

D’Nasia Thompson

Age: 16

Class: Junior

Clubs/activities: DECA, Volleyball, Black Student Union, National Honor Society

Favorite book: “Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” by Cassandra Clare

Favorite movie: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Favorite music artists: Beyoncé and Lady Gaga

How long have you lived in Las Vegas? Five years (Previously lived in Virginia and Hawaii.)

Best part about living in Las Vegas: This city is great for students interested in the business and hospitality industry. The abundance of casinos and successful businesses offer great platforms for emerging business leaders.

Worst part about living in Las Vegas: The worst part of living in Las Vegas is the heat.