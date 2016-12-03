Steve Kerr says he smoked pot for pain

OAKLAND, Calif. — Steve Kerr, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year with the Golden State Warriors, acknowledged he tried marijuana twice in the past 18 months while dealing with debilitating back pain.

Kerr told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area's Warriors Insider Podcast with Monte Poole on Friday that he used medicinal marijuana but it didn't help — but painkillers have been worse.

"I have no idea if I would, maybe I would have failed a drug test, I don't even know if I'm subject to a drug test or any laws from the NBA," Kerr said. "I tried it and it didn't help at all."

The 51-year-old Kerr missed the first 43 games last season and the team's record 24-0 start while on a leave of absence following complications from two back surgeries. A spinal fluid leak led to terrible headaches, nausea and neck pain among other symptoms that left him feeling frustrated and down.

Kerr noted, "athletes everywhere are prescribed Vicodin like it's Vitamin C, like it's no big deal." He said he hopes sports leagues "are able to look past the perception" and that it's only a matter of time to change rules.

He also was just selected the Western Conference Coach of the Month for November.