Sun Youth Forum Scholarship recipients

The three students who received a Las Vegas Youth Forum Scholarship are:

• Francisco Barajas Jr., Ed W. Clark High School

•Mikayla Cifuni, Cimarron-Memorial High School

•Faith Rose, Sierra Vista High School

The three students who received a scholarship to UNLV are:

•Elena Marcos, Del Sol Academy

•Jillian Prescott, Palo Verde High School

•Elliot Silveira, Las Vegas High School

The student who received a scholarship from Shelley Berkley and Touro University Nevada is:

•Conrad Palor, Green Valley High School