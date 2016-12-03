Sun Youth Forum Scholarship recipients

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 | 2 a.m.
The three students who received a Las Vegas Youth Forum Scholarship are:
• Francisco Barajas Jr., Ed W. Clark High School
•Mikayla Cifuni, Cimarron-Memorial High School
•Faith Rose, Sierra Vista High School
The three students who received a scholarship to UNLV are:
•Elena Marcos, Del Sol Academy
•Jillian Prescott, Palo Verde High School
•Elliot Silveira, Las Vegas High School
The student who received a scholarship from Shelley Berkley and Touro University Nevada is:
•Conrad Palor, Green Valley High School