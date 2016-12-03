Sun Youth Forum student representatives selected

At the end of the event, representatives from each session were selected to publish the takeaways from their session on radio, television and in print in the Sun. The student representatives are:

• “Lilly” Lem Lem Belete, Silverado High School

• Boubacar Diallo, Silverado High School

• Azariah Dixon, Desert Oasis High School

• Megan Gilbert, Silverado High School

• Peter Grema, West Career and Technical Academy

• Lori Handelman, Durango High School

• Joshua Hardin, Northwest Career and Technical Academy

• Parsa Khawari, Desert Oasis High School

• Zach Longman, Basic Academy of International Studies

• James McCarty, Silverado High School

• June Navarro, Basic Academy of International Studies

• Ruby-Denae Payne, Valley High School

• Angelo Robledo, Ed. W. Clark High School

• Eyasu Shumie, Advanced Technologies Academy

• Irshad Tabani, Arbor View High School

• Alexandra Veyne, Coronado High School

• Uriel Xavier Zepeda, Durango High School

• Ryan Ballard, Foothill High School

• Kevin Camelo Bonilla, Southwest Career and Technical Academy

• Claire Chesnut, Northwest Career and Technical Academy

• Connor Harbak , Arbor View High School

• Carson Kinsley, Green Valley High School

• Alejandro Banuelos , Green Valley High School

• Niko Christian, Valley High School

• Madison Hotze, Spring Valley High School

• Conrad Palor, Green Valley High School

• Alexandra Tockoski, West Career and Technical Academy