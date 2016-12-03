UFC live blog: Demetrious Johnson, flyweights featured at Palms Joseph Benavidez vs. Henry Cejudo makes for intriguing co-main event

The most stagnant division in the UFC could receive some shake-up tonight at the Pearl at the Palms.

The top three 125-pound fighters in the world enter the octagon in the headlining bouts of “The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions” finale with three other flyweights also on the main card. Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson goes for a ninth straight title defense in the main event against Tim Elliott, who won a 16-man bracket on the latest season of “TUF” to get the opportunity.

A win would tie him with Georges St. Pierre for the second-most consecutive title defenses in UFC history, and only one behind Anderson Silva’s all-time record. Two of the opponents he’s beaten as part of the streak, Joseph Benavidez and Henry Cejudo, fight in direct support.

Cejudo was Johnson’s last victim, getting knocked out less than three minutes into their UFC 197 bout in April. Benavidez has fallen twice to Johnson, once by first-round knockout in 2013 and once by split decision in 2012, but is otherwise undefeated in the UFC.

Cejudo’s defeat to Johnson was also the lone setback of his mixed martial arts career after he took up the sport following an Olympic wrestling career. If Benavidez beats Cejudo, it would be his sixth consecutive victory.

He feels like it would be enough to earn a third shot against Johnson.

Two other flyweights hope to build their résumé towards an eventual championship bout in the opening fight on the main card, which airs on Fox Sports 1. They are Brandon Moreno, a contestant on the recent season of “TUF”, and Ryan Benoit, a veteran who’s alternated wins and losses in four previous UFC bouts.

Like Benavidez vs. Cejudo, Moreno vs. Benoit looks close to evenly matched. The same can’t be said for the main event.

But that’s a show of the separation Johnson has created between himself and the rest of the division. So desperate was the UFC for new opponents that it built the 24th season of “TUF” around the idea of unearthing someone.

Elliott was the No. 3 seed, and the most recognizable name, coming in after a two-year run in the UFC from 2012 to 2014. The betting odds don’t give him much of a chance, as he’s around a 7-to-1 underdog, but that’s true for almost anyone that goes up against Johnson.

Bridging the gap between the non-title flyweight bouts are a women’s bantamweight fight pitting Sara McMann and Alexis Davis, a light heavyweight contest with Ion Catelaba and Jared Cannonier and a welterweight clash pairing Jake Ellenberger with Jorge Masvidal.

Stay tuned to lasvegassun.com for live coverage of the main card of “The Ultimate Fighter: A Tournament of Champions” and check below for full results from the preliminaries.

• Ryan Hall beat Gray Maynard by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) in a featherweight bout.

• Rob Font put Matt Schnell out cold with a flying-knee knockout at 3:47 of the first round in their bantamweight bout.

• Dong Hyun Kim, the lightweight, not the welterweight, beat Brendan O'Riley (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

• Jamie Moyle defeated Kailin Curran by unanimous decision in a women's strawweight bout.

• Anthony Smith knocked out Elvis Mutapcic at 3:27 of the second round with an elbow in a middleweight bout.

• Light heavyweight Devin Clark defeated Josh Stansbury by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) in a light heavyweight bout to open the card.

Case Keefer can be reached at 948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.