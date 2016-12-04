No injuries in two valley apartment fires

Firefighters quickly extinguished two apartment fires today in the central valley with no injuries reported, according to officials from multiple fire departments.

The first fire started in the bedroom of a third-story apartment at 401 N. 28th St., near Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

At approximately 10 a.m., multiple neighbors called 911 reporting a fire in the top floor of a building at the Encantada Apartments, according to fire officials.

Firefighters arrived, located the fire in the bedroom of the apartment and extinguished it within minutes. The occupant of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Another fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the Mi Casita Apartments, 3600 Swenson St., near Twain Avenue, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire inside the first-floor apartment, containing the flames to the apartment of origin, fire officials said.

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.