Small businesses, big bonuses: Shopping local for the holidays unearths rare finds

Did you know? Studies have demonstrated that prosperous communities are the direct result of local spending, due to: • Locally recirculated dollars • Higher rates of long-term, sustainable employment (more long-term jobs per unit of sales than at large retailers) • Lower levels of poverty with higher income growth • Resultingly decreased local spending on public assistance like health care Other, less tangible benefits include: • Boosted civic engagement • Boosted social capital

Maybe you participated in Small Business Saturday by doing some holiday shopping at an indie boutique instead of (let’s be real — in addition to) a big box store. You’ve probably heard that shopping local has a big impact, but it can be hard to see when you’re running around looking for the perfect something for that picky person in your life. Add to that the fact that shopping small in Sin City can seem daunting because of the layout, and you may start to hear the siren song of Target.

But shopping at locally owned businesses has huge proven perks (just take a look to the right). Given all that shopping small promises, we put together a sampling of what creatives and purveyors of local character have to offer.

Jinju chocolates

7345 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 130 (plus a mini storefront in Container Park), 702-778-6676, jinjuchocolates.com

Chocolate has long since caught up to wine, cigars and coffee in the arena of the connoisseur. The difference is that it’s something that pretty much everyone can appreciate. That’s why it should be your go-to gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list. Jinju offers handcrafted chocolates and treats created by master chocolatier Jin Caldwell right here in town. Try a four-pack of her super-cute, emoji-face crunchy peanut butter bouchées for $8, or indulge that special someone with a 64-piece, 4-tier assortment for $85. Jinju offers everything from gem-like truffles that seem as decadent as the ones Marie Antoinette chomped to low-key favorites like chewy turtles and crunchy toffee. Whatever you choose, the sweetest thing might be that your dollars stay right here.

Hernan Valencia

hernanvalencia.info/Posters-1

Art, especially the kind worth having, can be expensive. Have someone on your list who’s into music but don’t have a time machine to get back to the era of albums? Voila! Local designer Hernan Valencia has created a line of affordable posters ($10 to $50) commemorating your favorite band’s performances in Southern Nevada. With its luscious designs and rich colors in a number of musical and visual aesthetics, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding one you want to give or get. And with the extra dough you save (on gas too), you can afford to give it or get it framed.

Inside Style

1119 S. Main St., 702-399-1100, insidestylehome.com

How often do you get to paw over finds handpicked by a designer? How often can you have that experience off the Strip? Jill Abelman is an award-winning interior designer who can make any space inviting, but not many people know that the adorable items in her showroom are for sale. Inside Style’s retail arm vends unusual finds like opulent golden statues ($319), oversized wooden typewriter keys ($145 per set), and sequined throw pillows you can change the surface of with the swipe of a finger ($65 each). Stop in and pick up something that exclaims your good taste. No one has to know you had help from an expert.

Hub Modern Home + Gift

707 Fremont St., Suite 2080, 702-863-1757, downtowncontainerpark.com

Hub is simply the coolest store in the Container Park, and possibly the coolest store in the valley. With hip finds like pendulum photo gallery frames ($52) and bursting with uniqueness in everything from wallets to watches to wall art, it is the simple solution to local gift giving. Hub specializes in items that can only be described as quirky chic (yeah, that’s a thing): Wild Dining plates featuring exotic animals clad in lipstick and leather ($22 each) and geometric mirrors that double as cocktail trays ($135). “One of a kind” is often an overused expression, but it seems to have been invented to accurately describe this tiny downtown shop. The shop’s small size is the best part: your shopping experience curated. Looking for special hidden in piles of ordinary is so last season.