Amazon Go store is checkout free

NEW YORK — Amazon is testing a grocery store model in Seattle that works without checkout lines.

Called Amazon Go, shoppers scan their Amazon app when they enter the store, and then sensors register items that shoppers pick up and automatically charge them to the Amazon app.

If a shopper puts the item back they aren't charged.

The store offers ready-to-eat meals, staples like bread and milk and meal-making kits.

The store is in testing and open to Amazon employees in a beta program. It is expected to open to the public in early 2017.

The e-commerce powerhouse has also been dipping its toe into the physical realm. It has opened three bookstores in California, Oregon and Washington with traditional check outs. Two more are in the works in Illinois and Massachusetts.