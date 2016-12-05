Court rejects petition of Las Vegas man in torture slaying

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the petition of Corey Pearce, sentenced to life without parole for the torture slaying of another man in Las Vegas in 2006.

The court denied Pearce’s claim that his confession was involuntary because he was under the influence of methamphetamine during questioning by police, according to court documents.

The court, in a decision released today, said Pearce gave coherent answers to questions and understood the gravity of the case.

Pearce was doing drugs with the victim, Michael McClain, and two other people at a condominium near Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway, court documents said. An argument arose, and over the course of three days, McCain was hit over the head with a wooden dowel, stabbed with a pencil and a screwdriver, which penetrated his temple and caused his death, documents said.

McCain’s body was dumped in the desert near Henderson.

The prosecution sought the death penalty, but the jury sentenced him to life without parole, and a judge doubled that penalty.

Pearce fled and was captured in Florida.

Two other people were convicted of second-degree murder and received life terms with the possibility of parole.